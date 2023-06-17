‘Rat’ charged in Clarendon shooting incident

Multiple charges have been laid against 32-year-old Rushane Williams, otherwise called 'Rat', 'Ratty' and 'Rat Face', of Sauni district in Clarendon in relation to a shooting in Cocoa Piece in the parish on January 25.

Williams has been charged with wounding with intent, unauthorised possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony.

It is alleged that Williams was among a group of men, who entered a man's home about 5:30 a.m. in search of the man's relative.

Their search was unsuccessful and they allegedly opened gunfire hitting the man before escaping in the area.

The police were summoned and the injured man taken to hospital, where he was treated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Investigations led to Williams' arrest on June 9.

He was subsequently charged following an identification parade on Thursday during which he was pointed out.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.