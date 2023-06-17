St Catherine man freed after giving back payment for undelivered car

A St Catherine man who was charged with fraudulently collecting $900,000 for the purchase of a motor car which he failed to deliver made restitution in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Asrick Clarke, who was charged with fraudulent conversion, was freed after the Crown offered no evidence against him.

It was alleged that on July 5, 2022, the complainant paid $900,000 to Clarke for the purchase of a 2017 Toyota Probox motor car.

However, Clarke failed to deliver the vehicle on the agreed date.

A report was made to the St Catherine North police and following an investigation Clarke was arrested and charged.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

-Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.