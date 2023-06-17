Windrush 75 film, art show at Tilbury

Evewright Arts Foundation (EAF) will host a special four-day exhibition, film and performance show titled ‘Belongings: Windrush 75’ at Tilbury Port, Essex, from June 22 to 25 as part of Windrush 75 anniversary celebrations.

Belongings: Windrush 75 commemorates and celebrates the peoples of the Windrush generation and the talents of descendants who have contributed to British society over the past 75 years. It aims to be a sound-and-vision experience that offers a unique opportunity to deepen the discussion on how the presence of the Windrush generation and their descendants has shaped the recent history of Britain.

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

The art installation is based on the themes of migration, identity and settlement, conveyed through interviews with elders, reflections, sound, song, and visual projections. The project is made possible through a National Lottery Heritage Fund Grant.

Tilbury Port is an iconic location which has an historic significance to the black community in Britain. This artwork is a unique statement memorialising the lives of those people who came from the Caribbean who carried their British passports proudly as British citizens with hope and expectation.

They passed through this location as one of the original walkways where SS Empire Windrush passengers arrived in 1948. Although many arrived before 1948, those who arrived here were the first large post-war wave of British colonial citizens to disembark the passenger ship at Tilbury Cruise Terminal.

On Windrush Day, June 22, EAF will lead public guided tours of Tilbury Bridge Walkway of Memories, an immersive visual art installation adorning one of the bridges across which passengers of the Empire Windrush first walked as they entered Britain in 1948. The artwork is the first site-specific art and sound created by artist EVEWRIGHT and dedicated to people of the Windrush generation. Tilbury Port will also host a range of community activities, from live performance to workshops.

On Windrush weekend, June 24 and 25, EAF will present a curated programme of films screened in the original Grade II-listed ticket hall. The programme will include two new film works directed by artist EVEWRIGHT, including Motherless Child and Here I Stand, both exploring the resilience, identity, and determination of a generation, along with The Movement of the People, a dance film by Phoenix Theatre; selected films from local artists; as well as a new film created by young people from GLC schools in Tilbury and a live performance.

The presentation of film works will also include photographs, sound and words, along with images of the Empire Windrush original passenger list for an immersive experience with headphones throughout the weekend. A DJ set featuring the influence of music over the 75 years will be played during the Saturday evening segment.

Artist EVEWRIGHT said: “We are delighted to be hosting this important event during Windrush 75th anniversary year, as we value the importance of our community telling their stories in their own voices.”

The curated programme, on both days, will run from 12 p.m. through to 6 p.m. and entry is free to all. To find out more information on travel and nearest train station, visit: www.evewrightarts.org.