Cache of ammunition seized in Kingston

The Elleston Road police seized one hundred and eighty three assorted rounds of ammunition during an operation on Upper West Avenue, Elletson Road in Kingston on Saturday.

It's reported that about 7:30 a.m., a police team conducted a targeted raid when the ammunition was found in a shopping bag at the rear of a premises.

One hundred of the rounds were 5.56 cartridges and eighty were nine millimetre cartridges.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

