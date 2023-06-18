Jerk vendor killed in road crash in Portland

A popular jerk vendor in Portland died in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday morning after a car he was driving ran off the road and over a precipice and landed some 300 feet below.

He has been identified as 60-year-old Gilbert Hall, popularly known as 'Honest John', of a Land Settlement address in Portland.

Police sources have reported that Hall, who attended a wake at Ginger House in the upper Rio Grande Valley, was driving home about 2 a.m, when the Toyota Corolla station wagon he was driving crashed.

Some hours later, residents reportedly spotted a car in the ravine.

A search party discovered Hall's motionless body trapped inside the wrecked vehicle, which had overturned.

He was later pronounced dead.

- Gareth Davis

