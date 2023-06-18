Jess triumphs in PNP’s NE St Elizabeth candidate selection

Attorney Zuleika Jess has defeated businessman Kern Spencer in the internal election to represent the People's National Party in North Eastern St Elizabeth.

The selection exercise took place at the St Elizabeth Technical High School in Santa Cruz, on Sunday.

"I am absolutely thrilled, I am elated, I have an immense sense of gratitude and I am grateful to the people of North East St Elizabeth," said Jess. "I am grateful to my team, to the councillors...and by and large the people of this constituency because they have carried me on their backs and they have carried me in their hearts."

Of the 1,274 delegates who were eligible to vote, 780 were present to cast their ballots. Of that number, 569 voted for Jess and 209 for Spencer, while two ballots were rejected.

Prior to the results being announced, Jess' supporters were out in their numbers voicing confidence in their chosen candidate, while supporters of Spencer camped a short distance away in a more subdued mood.

Following the announcement, while Jess' supporters celebrated by blaring dancehall artiste Shaggy's Strength of a Woman, Spencer's followers claimed that he only lost because some 300 delegates were not permitted to cast their ballots.

- Christopher Thomas

