Mason accused of raping 6-y-o girl in St Ann

The Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) is advising parents to keep an eye on workmen in their homes following the rape of a six-year-old girl in St Ann.

Fifty-one-year-old Clive Green has been charged with two counts of rape and two counts of grievous sexual assault after he allegedly assaulted the child in a St Ann community on separate occasions this year.

Green is a mason of Hamilton Mountain, St Mary.

It is reported that Green was hired for work at the child's home when he allegedly sexually assaulted and raped her on two separate occasions.

A report was made to the police and Green was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being arranged.

