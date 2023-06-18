Sean Major-Campbell | God’s intersex children

Fr Sean Major-Campbell

ON THIS third Sunday in Pride Month, some churches continue to fly the rainbo3w flag at this time of year as they wish “Happy Pride” to LGBTQI+ people in the month of June. This biblical symbol of promise and hope has become for some a reminder of God’s grace and compassion. Still others simply see the rainbow colours as an invitation to celebrate inclusion.

Today I bring focus to the letter ‘I’ for intersex. A simple definition observes that intersex people do not present with clearly defined genitalia. The literature review generally agrees that 1.7 per cent of the population are born with the designation of intersex. This is scientific data. It has nothing to do with your religious text or your pastor’s views and teaching.

Sometimes when a child is born with intersex characteristics, the parents might be inclined to choose a gender based on what was wanted or anticipated. However, professional advice is to allow the child to grow, and watch what happens naturally as the child develops.

Linda DiProperzio, writing on ‘What to do if you have an intersex child’ at Parents.com, notes, “According to ISNA, intersex is a general term to describe a person born with a reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn’t fit the typical definitions of female or male. But intersex traits are not always noticeable at birth; for example, a baby might be born appearing to be female on the outside, but having mostly male anatomy on the inside.”

This reminds us of the very important matter of biological sex, which is determined anatomically, hormonally, and chromosomally. It is not always as simple as what the eyes see anatomically.

Make some time to read How Medicine’s Fixation on the Sex Binary Harms Intersex People. This article at scientificamerican.com also presents an informative video Medicine’s Fixation on the Sex Binary Harms Intersex People | A Question of Sex, Episode 2.

The subject of intersex reality and even that of transgender reality defy binary thinking which has been so normalised that to speak outside of this frame is challenging for many. Binary thinking makes life easier when all you have to choose from is black or white, right or wrong, and such categories as would avoid the grey areas, the in-between, the variations and so on.

A pastor is not likely to secure an abundance of amens from a crowd that is being challenged to do critical thinking and processing that transcend binary limitations. Jesus in Matthew 12 transcends the binary framework when he notes, “For there are eunuchs who were born that way, and there are eunuchs who have been made eunuchs by others, and there are those who choose to live like eunuchs for the sake of the kingdom of heaven.” One of the earliest converts to Christianity, the Ethiopian Eunuch, represents the equivalent of the third gender which has been known since antiquity. However, the eunuch would be condemned by many Jamaican Christians. “He” would be seen as one who needs to repent of his gender and sexual minority status.

Many people with the best of intentions want to find Bible verses to support advancing respect and protection with particular reference to LGBTQI+ people. However, the truth is that the Bible does not provide a verse for everything. The world of the Bible did not have many of the advances we now have from science and modern research.

This week’s question from a reader is, “Do you realise that these people need God, and that hell is there for them if they do not turn back to God?” ANSWER: No. Instead, I believe that all people need “God” in the sense of whatever it is that informs their highest sense of their best self, light, and life. Hell is a state of being and not a geographical location. Children who have been sexually abused by pastors or anyone else often live a life of hell when not supported and protected from further abuse.

This week, let us pause to remember 16-year-old Dwayne Jones, a transgender youth who was mercilessly killed by a mob in Montego Bay, St James in 2013. He was beaten, stabbed, shot, and run over by a car. He was further condemned by many self-righteous Christians.

May he rest in peace and light perpetual shine on him. May there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with me.

Fr Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human dignity and human rights. He is the recipient of the 2017 Ally of the Year Award for advancing the protection of LGBT persons around the globe (presented in the Hall of the Americas, OAS, in Washington, USA). seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com. Send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com