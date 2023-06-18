St Ann man charged for allegedly shooting at shopkeeper

A construction worker has been charged with breaches of the Firearms Act following an incident in Pimento Walk, Ocho Rios, St Ann, on Saturday.

Thirty-year-old Rushain Allen, otherwise called 'Cocoa', of Russell Hall in Parry Town, St Ann, has been charged with shooting with intent, unauthorised possession of prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony.

The St Ann's Bay Police say about 9:45 p.m., a shopkeeper was at his business establishment, when Allen allegedly brandished a firearm and opened gunfire at him.

The man managed to escape injuries and reported the incident to the police.

Allen was arrested during a subsequent operation and later charged.

His court date is being arranged.

