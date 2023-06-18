Strengthen your family bonds

Hello mi neighbour! How’s family? Taking care of one another? Parents, are you training your children “in the way that they should go”? For sure, when are are old, they will not depart from good training! Children, what about you? Are you obeying and honouring their parents? It pays off in the long run. What about the quality of your family life? Enjoying it? We gotta get it right!

Whether your family structure be nuclear, single parent, adoptive, without children, reconstituted, extended, blended etc., family is family and each member has an obligation to ensure that the needs for which the family was designed to meet are met. Give and take, but take nothing for granted.

The family performs various functions for its members. It provides for emotional and psychological security, particularly through the warmth, love, and companionship that sharing the same space generates. Did you hear that spouses, children, nieces, nephews, cousins and other members of the household? The family also provides for the social, spiritual and physical wellbeing of its members by institutionalising guidelines for balanced and acceptable behaviours.

The family is that institution in which children learn humanitarian activities such as caring for its members under all circumstances, sharing a meal, forgiving a blunder, praying for and standing with the lonely and sad.

On the economic side, the family provides food, shelter, clothing, and physical security for its members, some of whom may be too young or too old to provide for themselves. On the social side, the family may also serve to promote order and stability within society as a whole.

So how is your family measuring up so far? Is it time to take action? To make adjustments? Guess what? There is no better time to begin than now: National Family Month is celebrated in June of every year. To be more specific, the month is observed during the five-week period between Mother’s Day in May and Father’s Day in June, a time when families start spending more time together.

This is a good time to reflect on your family and how to strengthen bonds. During this time, families may focus on how to cultivate happiness for the family, bearing in mind that life and time are precious and are in short supply.

The pressures we face can take their toll on our home life and rob us of happiness. Often times a mother may unintentionally snap at those she loves as she tries to prepare the dinner, do the washing while thinking about the never-ending to-do list. And don’t forget that the father has his back-breaking tasks to perform on a daily basis!

Okay, with all said and done, check out these characteristics of a strong family as you seek inspiration to start strengthening yours.

1. HEALTHY AND OPEN COMMUNICATION

A strong and healthy family uses an open channel of communication. This helps to build trust. And it’s a safe space to share your thoughts and feelings with each member.

2. ACTIVELY LISTENING

It is best to put a pause on everything and truly listen to whatever a family member may be trying to say. Rather than cutting them off, listen to the end.

3. HAVING MEALS TOGETHER

A family that eats together, stays together. This is a well-known saying that essentially means that when a family sits down and shares at least one meal together every day, their bond becomes closer and stronger.

4. DISTRIBUTE HOUSEHOLD RESPONSIBILITIES

Distribution of chores among family members is a great way to teach children about responsibility. A strong family divides various household responsibilities to take the pressure off of just one person, even though the ‘workaholic’ may protest.

And don’t forget these:

* Understand non-verbal communication

* Don’t blame each other

* Show appreciation for one another

* Show unconditional love and support perpetually.

One last thing!

KINDLY HELP US TO HELP A NEIGHBOUR WITH ITEMS BELOW:

Stove, bed, mattress, building materials sewing machine, table, chairs, second-hand settee etc.

To help, please call Silton Townsend @ 876 884-3866, or deposit in acct NCB #351 044 276. Alternatively, send donations to HELLO NEIGHBOUR C/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10; Paypal/credit card: email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit https://us01.z.antigena.com/l/DUHJrPqXb7ft5AhRvGtT8aqgtA9JBOr7W0IubOu4LG.... Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.