Two men arrested following gun seizure in St James
Two men are in police custody following the seizure of a firearm and 19 rounds of ammunition on Blood Lane in Glendevon, St James, on Saturday.
The Montego Hills police say about 6:10 p.m., police were on patrol in the area when they were alerted to a white Toyota Corolla Axio parked along Blood Lane, with two men aboard.
The men were reportedly acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the officers.
The police approached the vehicle and conducted a search.
During the search of the vehicle, the police allegedly found a Glock pistol with a magazine affixed containing 19 cartridges.
The police say the identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigations.
