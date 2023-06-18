Two men arrested following gun seizure in St James

Two men are in police custody following the seizure of a firearm and 19 rounds of ammunition on Blood Lane in Glendevon, St James, on Saturday.

The Montego Hills police say about 6:10 p.m., police were on patrol in the area when they were alerted to a white Toyota Corolla Axio parked along Blood Lane, with two men aboard.

The men were reportedly acting in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the officers.

The police approached the vehicle and conducted a search.

During the search of the vehicle, the police allegedly found a Glock pistol with a magazine affixed containing 19 cartridges.

The police say the identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigations.

