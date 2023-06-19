Body found in gully in Farm Heights, St James

The body of a man was found in a gully in Farm Heights, St James on Sunday.

The deceased is of a brown complexion, about 5 feet tall, medium built, and sports a cornrow hairstyle.

It is reported that about 8 p.m. residents heard gunshots being fired in the direction of a gully in the community.

They went to investigate and stumbled upon the body of the man, which was lying in blood in the gully with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Police investigators say the deceased, who is said to be in his 30s, is believed to be a man known as 'Damion'.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.