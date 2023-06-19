Doctor on a mission to highlight the benefits of ‘Cake Therapy’

Renowned vaccine scientist, baker and now author Dr Altreisha Foster has embarked on a new chapter in her life, leveraging her experiences to empower women and girls through her foundation, Cake Therapy.

Foster’s approach aims to support women and girls by providing them with the tools and opportunities to express their creativity while healing from trauma.

“Through my own personal journey, I have experienced the transformative power of baking and creativity in healing from trauma. It is my heartfelt belief that every woman and girl deserve the opportunity to reclaim their voice, rebuild their lives, and discover the strength within them,” said Foster.

In March 2022, Foster launched her highly anticipated book, Cake Therapy: How Baking Saved My Life , in the United States where she has resided since 2001.

The book is a culmination of how she overcame adversity and childhood trauma and her healing journey through baking. The book also showcases her signature desserts and provides readers with valuable insights into the art of dessert making.

“Through my book and the Cake Therapy Foundation, I want to extend a helping hand and provide a safe space where girls can not only learn the art of baking, but also embark on a healing journey of self-discovery, resilience, and empowerment. Together, we will rise above the challenges and create a world where every woman and girl can embrace their creativity and rewrite their own narratives,” said Foster.

Foster’s journey gained recognition when she crafted an exquisite cake adorned with 200 red roses to celebrate the 200th episode of The Bachelor spin-off, The Bachelorette. Since then, Foster has garnered the attention of international media, which is where she began to divulge snippets of her life experiences.

The Jamaica-born scientist subsequently appeared on TVJ’s Smile Jamaica, hosted by Simone Clarke, in 2022. Following this interview, Foster felt compelled to share her story, driven by the immense impact baking had on her life.

She credits Clarke as the one who “planted the seed” for writing her book.

Clarke shared her delight that the interview and her encouragement motivated Foster to pen her book.

“I was honestly blown away when I was told about the fact that this book had anything to do with me whatsoever. I was particularly moved by what Altreisha wrote in the introduction to the book, about feeling as if she was hiding herself and her story, but feeling as if I saw right through her,” said Clarke

The SIM Soul Sessions host is also encouraging young women who share similar experiences to Foster’s to own and share their story.

“There is power in where you came from, and power in knowing that it has not only propelled you to greatness, but that you’re not going back there. There is no shame and stigma in what may have happened to you in your life, and when you share your scars, others heal,” she said, while commending Foster for taking her journey a step further with the establishment of the Cake Therapy Foundation.

With a resolute focus on empowering women and girls, Foster has made the decision to transition away from her successful career in medicine to dedicate her full attention to the foundation. She plans to actively engage women and girls across Jamaica in the coming weeks, fostering an environment of creativity, healing, and personal growth through the transformative power of baking.

Cake Therapy’s comprehensive programme combines hands-on baking workshops, mentorship, and access to resources that enable participants to develop their baking skills, enhance their self-confidence, and build supportive networks.

Foster’s book, Cake Therapy: How Baking Saved My Life, is available for purchase via Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and will be available at The University of the West Indies Bookshop, Mona campus, in St Andrew.