Downtime with ‘Digi-Dads’

In true Father’s Day spirit, the rooftop terrace at Digicel’s Ocean Boulevard headquarters in Kingston was transformed into a ‘man cave’ last Friday in a symbolic celebration of its employees who are also fathers, fondly referred to as ‘Digi-Dads’. The digital operator hosted an all-day activity inviting fathers to take a break from the office and enjoy the social space retrofitted with video games, board games, cocktails, and complimentary massages.

The all-day celebration served as a token of appreciation for the fathers, offering them the chance to unwind, relax, and connect with their colleagues.

Shermoy Rowe, president of the Sports and Social Committee at Digicel, in explaining the significance of the special celebration, said, “We strongly believe in the importance of a healthy work-life balance, and we understand the challenges faced by working fathers. This is an opportunity for us to show our appreciation for the incredible role they play both at home and in the workplace. By providing them with a day filled with relaxation, fun activities, and camaraderie, we hope to create lasting memories and foster a sense of unity among our Digi-Dads.”

For accounting officer and father of three, Shawn Allen, the event served as a reminder that fathers deserve to be celebrated.

“We live in a world where good fathers are not recognised as much, and this initiative is an excellent reminder that we too deserve to feel appreciated. Father’s Day is special, but it is not about tangible gifts, it is about spending time together. In fact, the greatest gift for me is knowing that my family is safe and sound and well taken care of,” Allen said.

BONDING OVER FATHERHOOD

Similarly, accounting analyst, Tony-Dale Anderson, described his two-year-old son as his “little sidekick”, and was happy to be celebrating with his colleagues by bonding over the journey of fatherhood.

“Fatherhood is a constant learning process and it’s been a pretty great experience so far. I think new fathers should expect to take it as it comes, soak up the experience and always do it with love,”Anderson said.

Fellow employee, Romee Prehay, said he always looks forward to starting his day with his bundle of joy.

“The goodbye hugs I get from my one-year-old daughter in the mornings before I leave for work are the perfect start to my day and remind me that the challenges that come with fatherhood are definitely worth it,” Prehay offered, “As a father, you play an instrumental role in your child’s life. Whatever the situation is, be sure to be there for them, provide for them and show them the utmost love and care.”

To top off the day’s activities, all fathers at Digicel received Father’s Day gift sets, courtesy of the company’s human resources department.