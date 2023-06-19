Eight prisoners escape from Black River police lock-up
A police manhunt is on to capture eight prisoners who escaped from the Black River police lock-up early this morning.
The men were discovered missing during routine checks.
The checks were conducted between 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. by personnel.
An alarm was raised and further investigations revealed that the prisoners escaped through the facility's ventilation system.
An investigation was launched.
A high-level meeting involving police commanders is being held at the Black River police headquarters on the incident.
- Hopeton Bucknor
