Mon | Jun 19, 2023

Eight prisoners escape from Black River police lock-up

Published:Monday | June 19, 2023 | 11:33 AM
A high-level meeting involving police commanders is being held at the Black River police headquarters on the incident.

A police manhunt is on to capture eight prisoners who escaped from the Black River police lock-up early this morning.

The men were discovered missing during routine checks.

The checks were conducted between 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. by personnel.

An alarm was raised and further investigations revealed that the prisoners escaped through the facility's ventilation system. 

An investigation was launched.

- Hopeton Bucknor

