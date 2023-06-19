Entities urged to protect clients’ data when using AI

With more local organisations now embracing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in their operations, entities are being urged to protect clients' data at all costs when using the system.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transportation, Daryl Vaz, made the appeal recently while speaking at the SalesCon360 Conference and Technology Expo at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

“Data has become the lifeblood of modern enterprises. It fuels AI algorithms, enabling them to learn, predict, and deliver personalised experiences to consumers. However, with great power comes great responsibility,” he said.

The Data Protection Act 2020 outlines how businesses and other institutions must process customers' personal data.

Under this legislation, processing means any possible use of information that can identify a living person or someone who has been dead for up to 30 years.

“As custodians of personal information, we must ensure that data is used ethically, transparently, and in compliance with privacy regulations. Customers should have clear and comprehensive information about how their data is collected, used, and stored,” Minister Vaz said.

“Obtaining expressed consent before processing personal data, unless exceptions exist, is not only a legal requirement but also an ethical imperative. We must strive to build a culture of trust by providing individuals with meaningful choices and control over their data,” he added.

Vaz emphasised that AI is a transformative force in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Its benefits are far-reaching and enable businesses to leverage large amounts of data to gain insights, optimise processes, and engage customers in unprecedented ways.

