Gov’t to spend $121 million on road projects in St Catherine

Several road rehabilitation projects will shortly commence in St Catherine North Eastern from a $121-million contract, including from Natural Spring in Riversdale to Troja.

The works will also involve drainage improvement, the reshaping and asphalting of sections of the roadway and the construction of retaining and parapet walls.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington, said the Government has embarked on a “comprehensive plan to rehabilitate and modernise our road network”.

“Today signifies a major step towards the overall transformation we intend to actualise. Roads are the lifeline of any nation, connecting communities, fostering economic growth, and facilitating social integration. They serve as the arteries that carry the lifeblood of trade, commerce, and progress,” the Minister said at a ground-breaking of the projects in Facey Square, Troja, on June 15.

Warmington noted that some work has already started in the area, which forms part of the Ministry's Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme, noting that the overall scope of works include installation of pipe culverts, construction of parapet walls, bushing and trimming of banks as well as the reshaping and asphalting of the worst-affected sections of the roadway.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We are also undertaking the construction of seven retaining walls and six fords under this contract, and at the end of the contract period, which is slated to last for eight months, seven of the 10-kilometre stretch will be fully rehabilitated,” he told his audience.

He said another three kilometres of roadway in the area need attention, “especially in light of the heavy rains experienced in the last two weeks”, and a plan will be “explored” to get the work done, to focus on the road between Harewood and the Williamsfield Bridge.

Warmington said the rehabilitation work being embarked on is not just about repairing the worn-out surfaces of the roads.

“It is about reshaping our nation's future, and investing in infrastructure that will facilitate trade, reduce travel time, and enhance the overall quality of life for our citizens,” he noted.

“The significance of this project cannot be overstated, as it will form part of a larger transformation which will have cascading effects on our economy, stimulate growth in various sectors as well as create countless employment opportunities. We have diligently studied the needs and aspirations of our people, consulted with the experts and formulated a comprehensive roadmap for the rehabilitation of our road network,” Warmington said.

He outlined that under the plan, safety features will be upgraded as part of integrating sustainable practises into the construction process.

The Minister said the administration is committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in every aspect of the project, working closely with the communities and consulting with members on their needs, and addressing their concerns and ensuring that they continue to be a part of the decision-making process.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.