Julian Forte connects with his father through reading

In the world of sports, many athletes credit their success to the unwavering support and guidance of their parents. Jamaican sprinter Julian Forte is no exception, as he reflects on the invaluable role his father played in shaping his life and career. Beyond the track, their bond was strengthened by a shared love for reading, a passion that has shaped Julian’s world-view and fuelled his thirst for knowledge.

From an early age, Julian’s father instilled in him the importance of reading. He was a voracious reader himself, often found immersed in newspapers, eager to absorb the latest news and insights. This simple act of seeing his father engrossed in the written word left a lasting impression on Julian. “It was evident that reading was more than just a pastime; it was a gateway to understanding the world,” explained Julian.

Whenever boredom crept into his life, his father’s response was unwavering.”Go read a book.” These words became a constant reminder that there was always something new to discover, something to learn beyond the surface. Julian’s father recognised that reading was fundamental to learning and gaining knowledge. In a time when technology like YouTube and audiobooks were not readily available, reading was the key that unlocked a treasure trove of information.

As the young sprinter’s athletic career began to take shape, his father’s influence continued to drive him forward. He recognised that the same discipline and dedication required in reading applied to his training, as well. Just as one must devour pages of a book to gain insight, Julian devoured track sessions, pushing his physical and mental limits to achieve greatness.

DRIVE HIM FORWARD

But, it wasn’t just about physical prowess for Julian. His father’s teachings had instilled in him a broader perspective, one that extended beyond the track. The knowledge gained through reading opened Julian’s eyes to the world’s complexities and fuelled his drive to make a positive impact, both as an athlete and as a human being.

Today, as Julian Forte, who is also an NCB brand ambassador, stands among the elite sprinters of his generation, he attributes much of his success to the lessons learned from his father. Their shared love for reading formed a bond that transcended the athletic realm. It nurtured Julian’s intellectual curiosity, enhanced his understanding of the world, and shaped his character.

Julian celebrates not only his own achievements, but also the influence of his father. Through their shared passion for reading, they unlocked a world of possibilities, proving that the power of a parent’s guidance extends far beyond the pages of a book. Julian’s journey is a testament to the profound impact fathers can have on their children’s lives, instilling in them the values and knowledge necessary to soar to great heights.