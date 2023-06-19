Man gunned down in Seaview Gardens

Detectives assigned to the St Andrew South Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man who was fatally shot on Atlantic Boulevard in Seaview Gardens on Sunday.

The police say the body is of brown complexion, medium build, about 5 feet 7 inches long, appears to be in its mid-20s, and has a cornrow hairstyle.

It was clad in a grey T-shirt, blue jeans and white Reebok shoes.

It is reported that about 12:05 a.m., residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

On arrival, the deceased was seen lying on the roadway with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

Anyone with information that can assist the police is asked to contact the Hunts Bay CIB at 876-923-7111, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

