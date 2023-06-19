St Catherine man pleads guilty to wife's murder

Tractor operator Peter Walters today pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing of his wife during a domestic dispute at their home when he appeared before the St Catherine Circuit Court.

Walters is to be sentenced for murder on October 13.

Justice Bertram Morrison set the date after Walters admitted to killing his wife.

The incident happened on the early morning of August 26, 2022.

The court heard that about 2 a.m., Walters went home to Berkshire Hall district in St Catherine and that an argument developed between him and his wife Nickiesha DeCosta-Walters, a 34-year-old labourer.

A knife was brought into play, which the husband used to stab his wife several times.

He subsequently went into his car and drove to the Linstead Police Station, where he was taken into custody.

He was later charged with murder.

He made several court appearances and eventually pleaded guilty to the offence today.

- Rasbert Turner

