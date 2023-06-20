BOJ yet to receive 'defective' banknote for investigation

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) says it's efforts to retrieve an alleged damaged banknote, a video of which was circulated on social media, have so far been unsuccessful.

The Central Bank announced it would investigate the claims after the video of the recently released note was posted to social media by a woman.

"BOJ has initiated contact with the user from whose social media platform the video was circulated. However, efforts to retrieve the banknote in question have so far been unsuccessful," it stated in a media release on Tuesday afternoon.

It said it remains committed to investigating any genuine concerns or issues surrounding the notes and urged members of the public who have questions or concerns to contact its customer service number at (876) 922-0750.

In the meantime, the BOJ said it is also aware of the circulation of another video showing liquid being poured on two banknotes.

"The Bank understands the curiosity and interest surrounding the new notes, and while the notes withstood the liquid test, the Bank urges members of the public to desist from intentionally subjecting them to unnecessary tests," it said.

The Bank reiterated its confidence in the durability of the new series of polymer banknotes, stating that they have been subject to rigorous testing of the highest global standards.

The BOJ also urged persons to be responsible in consuming and sharing content, stressing that social media platforms are susceptible to the spread of misleading, inaccurate or unverified information.

