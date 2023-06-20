Charles Town Maroon Conference and Festival makes extravagant comeback

SINCE 2008, THE Charles Town Maroons in Portland have been producing and hosting the Charles Town International Maroon Conference, and a few years ago ‘Festival’ was added to reflect the festive elements of the event, where scholars from all over the world have been converging in the Asafu Yard to present Maroon-themed papers.

In 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic entered the frame, and since then there have been watered-down hybrid iterations. But, come Wednesday, June 21, to Sunday the 25th, the conference and festival will rise again to its high level of educational and entertaining value in five days of cultural explosion and rehashing of the story of the indomitable Maroons.

The Tainos, who once cohabited with the Maroons, are also in the mix as the event kicks off on Wednesday at 5:30 a.m. by the river in Charles Town with Yucahuna Kachi Areito (Great Spirit of Yuca – Sun Celebration). This is a celebration of the life force energy of the sun, which nourishes our plants and food, and of divine masculine energy. “The essence of this ceremony is offerings, songs, medicine to celebrate this cycle, and for guidance, as we are in the season of hurricanes,” KasikeKalaanNibonrix Kaiman, coordinator of the Taino Day activities, said.

The day-long set of activities include greeting the ‘Spirit of Fire’ (lighting of the sacred fire), greeting of the morning sun, honouring of the river by making offerings to the ‘Great Spirit of Waters’. These are ceremonies for the Windward Maroons, Tainos and invited guests. The ceremonies for the public commence at noon, when Yucahu and the force of the sun will be honoured. At 3 p.m. there will be classes on the Jamaican Tainos, workshops, presentations and demonstrations. The day climaxes at 6 p.m. with the greeting of the setting sun, singing, drumming and dancing.

The academic panels open on June 22, with papers to be presented on ‘Space, narrative and maroonage’, ‘Knowledge, history and reconciliation’ and ‘Indigenous perspectives on the use and ownership of Mother Earth’. These are in keeping with the theme of ‘Reconciliation: Justice, Healing, Unity’.

The celebrations go into high gear at 9 a.m. at Spanish River Cove on Friday, June 23, dubbed ‘Ancestor Quao Day’. Captain Quao and Queen Nanny led the Windward Maroons to victory over the British. The Maroons ambushed and decimated the British troops in and around the Spanish River, where the war culminated.

“In this space we will be paying tribute to our great ancestor, Quao, the ‘invisible hunter’, through libations, songs, dances, drumming and a lot more. We invite you to celebrate and honour this great ancestor with us as we remember and celebrate some of his great feats,” the Charles Town Maroon Council said.

So there will be rituals and activities to commemorate the “courage, resilience and spirituality of those we now greet as ancestors”. These will include presentations from priests, spiritual elders, story-tellers, drummers, singers and dancers.

The academic presentations conclude on Saturday the 24th with topics such as ‘Maroon Sound and Movement’, ‘Fear of the dark – Reconciling with our past’ and ‘Reconciliation on indigeneity’. The global première of the ‘Re-imagining Nanny’ documentary and panel discussion.

A jump from the intellectual to the cultural will unfold in the dark, to be lit up by a massive bonfire, when Ras Padam presents ‘The Indigenous Bun Fyah and Roots Rock Showcase’ with performances from Maroon Captain Ras Padam himself, Ras Shaddol, I Queen, Seanresy, InSense, Tasengue, Hardio, Wiser Dhon, Jqula, Akin Sanya, Goldy Badlion, and guest artiste Fred Locks.

Linval and the African Descendants, Charles Town Maroon Drummers and Dancers, Jungle King African Fire Dancer, Sir Dads The Contortionist, Mustafa Reds and Friends, Piece Called and WuriSanke are also on the rooster of entertainers. There will be drum classes in the day, and over the five days there will be Maroon cuisine, arts and craft, and a kiddy’s corner.

The celebration climaxes on Sunday, June 25, ‘Victory Day’. There will be greetings and addresses by Maroon and non-Maroon dignitaries, performances by Maroon and other indigenous peoples, and keynote addresses by Donna Parchment Brown and Rosalea Hamilton.

The healing sessions will held be on Saturday, starting with ‘Yoga and Journalling with Elizabeth’ and ‘Slow Vinyasa Flow’, ‘Thai yoga massage and assisted movement with essential oils’, and Reiki sessions “to get you into a state of relaxation, restoration, and healing with a calm and peaceful Reiki treatment”.

These sessions should continue on Sunday at 10 a.m. with ‘Core power yoga’ with Jo-Hanna. This session is ‘a playful and energetic vinyasa flow that celebrates your inner strength, explores your power and flexibility, and releases tension’. Shuttle transportation and overnight camping facilities may be available upon request.