Clarendon man charged over series of break-ins, robberies at friend’s house

Spurred by the disappearance of funds from a house in Water Lane district, Clarendon, residents led their own sting operation and captured a man who had allegedly been stealing money for weeks from his close friend.

Charged with house-breaking and larceny is 23-year-old Eric Forrester, otherwise called 'Chopi' and 'Kush', of Water Lane, Clarendon.

The police report that the complainant sold cows amounting to $510,000 and was keeping the money at home.

Over six weeks, money kept going missing, according to him.

The police say the complainant became suspicious of his friend and tricked him into thinking nobody would be home.

The complainant hid inside his home and awaited the suspected thief's arrival.

His close friend entered the house and began searching and eventually stole $10,000 from a dresser inside his friend's room.

He was then apprehended by the complainant.

During the confrontation, the thief reportedly brandished keys that he used to access the complainant's home.

The thief was subsequently handed over to the police and charged.

His court date is being arranged.

