Man gunned down in Porto Bello, St James

The St James police are investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed along a section of the Porto Bello main road in the parish on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Omario Williams, otherwise called 'Popsi', a labourer of Porto Bello.

About 9:25 a.m., gunshots were reportedly heard coming from a section of the Porto Bello main road and residents alerted the police.

On arrival of the lawmen, Williams was discovered lying on his side along the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.