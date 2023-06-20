Men charged with murder of Excelsior High vice principal denied bail

Two men implicated in the 2020 murder of Excelsior High School vice principal, Colleen Walker, were denied bail on Monday when they appeared in the Home Circuit Court.

Randy Raymond, also known as 'Teecha', who is of no fixed address, and Michael Small, also known as 'Hour', a truck driver from a New Haven, St Andrew address, were both denied bail on murder charges.

Walker, who was 53 years old, was attacked late in the afternoon of April 9, as she attended to flowers in her garden, at her home in Queensbury, St Andrew.

Her lone attacker, who travelled on foot, shot her several times in the upper body. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It is believed that a hit was ordered on the vice principal.

The men are to return to court for a plea and case management hearing on July 13.

- Tanesha Mundle

