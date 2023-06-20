MP makes US$5,000 donation to help 14-y-o St Elizabeth burn victim

Delroy Slowley, Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth North Eastern, has donated US$5,000 to assist the family of 14-year-old Ackalia Dunkley who is nursing severe third-degree burns arising from a gas stove explosion at her home in Burnt Savannah last Friday.

Slowley came forward on Tuesday to provide part of the US$45,000 needed to airlift the teen girl to the United States to receive life-saving surgery.

The treatment will be conducted at the Joseph M. Still Burn Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.

“The foundation has arranged for the expenses of the hospital overseas and what is outstanding is the airlift ambulance service, which is a cost of about US$45,000. I personally have given US$5,000 to the cause and I have reached out to others,” Slowley told The Gleaner, adding that a local businessman has also put forward US$2,000.

So far, US$17,889 have been raised.

The donation came following a cry for help from Ackalia's father, Ruphema Dunkley, after he arrived in Jamaica from Philadelphia in the US upon learning what happened to his daughter, who is currently being treated at a local medical facility.

In addition to the donation, the MP says he will be working to see how much restoration work can be done at the family's home.

“We went there yesterday [Monday] and viewed in terms of what happened; the windows were blown out completely, the ceiling caved in, and the roof was also lifted. It was a good thing it was not a concrete structure, because had it been, all the impact would have been contained completely…the child could have been in a worse state, as it could have been fatal,” Slowley remarked.

According to reports, the Black River High School seventh-grader was in the process of making breakfast last Friday morning when the accident occurred.

How you can help Ackalia Dunkley

Call

If you want to assist Ackalia Dunkley, please contact her father, Ruphema Dunkley, at 876-788-1225 or 1-267-383-5089.

Bank Transfer

Institution: C&W J Co-operative Credit Union, Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth

Name: Ruphema Dunkley

Member#: 6517978

Account#: 0015

GoFundMe

Donations may be made to the following GoFundMe:

Click here

https://www.gofundme.com/f/urgent-support-needed-for-ackalia-dunkley?utm...

- Ashley Anguin

