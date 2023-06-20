Municipal cops urged to be compassionate to displaced Musgrave Market vendors

Municipal police officers in Portland are being urged to be compassionate to vendors who were displaced by the fire at Musgrave Market in Port Antonio in May.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, has indicated that temporary arrangements have been made for the vendors while the facility is being repaired.

“I have said to the Mayor [of Port Antonio] and to the [Portland Municipal Corporation's Chief Executive Officer] that the work of the municipal police during this time must have a certain level of compassion in the execution of the duties,” said McKenzie who toured the market on June 16.

“I understand that the municipal police have been acting in an understanding way. But I just want to emphasise that we are expecting consideration,” he added.

In the same vein, the local government minister told the vendors that this level of compassion is “not a free ticket for vending to be done in an obstructive way.”

“The areas that are assigned for temporary vending, we are hoping that they will be observed and that the vendors will stick to these locations,” he said.

It was revealed during the meeting that about seven or eight craft vendors have not yet been placed.

The local government minister advised that “we are now working to find alternative arrangements for these craft vendors to ply their trade”.

Meanwhile, McKenzie has assured that the Ministry is prepared to undertake the repairs so that normalcy can be restored for the vendors.

“The money is in the Ministry to undertake the repairs to the Musgrave Market as soon as we have finished the process of the design and follow the structure that is in place for us to commence the work,” he said.

