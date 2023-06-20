Murders down
A majority of the 19 police divisions that cover Jamaica have recorded declines in murders nearing the halfway point in the year.
Twelve police divisions reported fewer killings between January 1 and June 16 this year, topped by a 57.9 per cent decrease in Trelawny, according to the latest Serious Crime Report published by the police.
Eight murders were reported in Trelawny over the near six-month period, compared with 19 for the corresponding period last year.
St Elizabeth was next with a 52 per cent decrease, followed by St Mary (38 per cent); St Andrew Central (37.5 per cent) and St Catherine North (37 per cent).
St James led the nation with 91 murders but still saw a 16 per cent decrease.
St Ann recorded the biggest increase in killings, moving from 21 over the corresponding period last year to 36 this year, for a 71 per cent jump.
The 52 murders recorded in Clarendon make the parish the second highest in the nation and represents a 52.9 per cent increase year-on-year.
Overall, Jamaica recorded 689 murders over the near six-month period, a 13 per cent decline year-on-year, according to the police data.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.