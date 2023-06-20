Police probing Spanish Town Road murder

The police are probing the killing of a man along Spanish Town Road in Kingston.

He is yet to be identified.

A search is on to capture his attacker.

The deceased is of a dark complexion, medium build, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and appears to be in his late-30s.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 10 o'clock on Sunday morning, the deceased and another man had an altercation during which a knife was used to stab him multiple times.

According to the police, the suspect ran from the scene and minutes later returned with a firearm, which he also used to shoot the already injured man before escaping on foot in the area.

The police were summoned and the injured man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be able to identify the body or assist with their investigation to contact the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-948-6443, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

