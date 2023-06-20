Security guards arrested after gun seizure in St James
Two St James security guards were taken into custody on Monday following the seizure of an illegal gun along with a round of ammunition during a traffic stop in downtown Montego Bay.
It is reported that about 1 p.m. the police were carrying out a vehicular spot check in the area when they signalled the driver of a white Toyota Probox motor car to stop.
The driver complied and the vehicle was searched.
During the search, a Taurus pistol fitted with a magazine containing a .380 round was reportedly discovered, according to the police.
The male and female guards were arrested in connection with the seizure.
Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.
- Hopeton Bucknor
