St Catherine man charged for $496,000 robbery remanded

A St Catherine man accused of attacking and robbing another of almost half a million dollars was remanded when he appeared before the parish court today.

Dwight Hall, a labourer of Buck Town in Spanish Town, who is charged with robbery with aggravation, was ordered to return to court on July 18 when the case will again be mentioned.

Allegations are that on May 24, the complainant was conducting business in Spanish Town when he was attacked by the accused.

He was also robbed of a knapsack containing $496,000.

The man made a report to the Spanish Town police, and following an investigation, Hall was arrested and later charged.

- Rasbert Turner

