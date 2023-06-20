Verdict expected June 29 for cop accused of abduction and rape

A police sergeant, accused of raping and abducting a 16-year-old girl in 2019, is to find out the verdict in his case on June 29 in the Home Circuit Court.

The trial of defendant, Christopher Bennett, who was stationed at the Denham Town Police Station in West Kingston, was concluded on Monday.

It is alleged that on June 17, 2019, the policeman offered the complainant a ride from the station and, against her will, took her to the Palisadoes main road in East Kingston, where he sexually assaulted her.

A report was later made to the police and, after a probe, Bennett was arrested and charged.

His attorney, Peter Champagnie, has maintained that his client is innocent.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.