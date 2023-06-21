14-y-o St Elizabeth burn victim flown to US for treatment

Fourteen-year-old burn victim Ackalia Dunkley has been flown to the United States to receive much-needed medical treatment.

Dunkley sustained third-degree burns during a gas stove explosion at her home in Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth last Friday.

The teen was airlifted from Jamaica last night to the Joseph M. Still Burn Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, where she is to undergo surgery.

Her father, Ruphema Dunkley, says he is elated by the help he has been received for his daughter.

"I must give thanks to Mr Josephs and the Sanmerna Foundation. Mr [Delroy] Slowely, [Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth North Eastern], who gave us a big push and everyone, whether big and small, who assisted us,” he said.

“She gives me eye signals and she started to shake when I tried to talk to her. I don't know how she feels but she shed tears when I talked to her," added Dunkley.

Robert White, Director of Sanmerna Foundation, also expressed gratitude for the support provided to the teen.

"My heart is full of joy that we could have called on corporate Jamaica and they rallied around the cause, giving young Dunkley a fighting opportunity. I want to say a big thank you to all the agencies that came on board to make it possible; teamwork makes the dream work," White said.

According to him, the Ministry of Education, through the Child Protection and Family Service Agency, also assisted financially to the cause.

- Ashley Anguin

How you can help Ackalia Dunkley

Call

If you want to assist Ackalia Dunkley, please contact her father, Ruphema Dunkley, at 876-788-1225 or 1-267-383-5089.

Bank Transfer

Institution: C&W J Co-operative Credit Union, Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth

Name: Ruphema Dunkley

Member#: 6517978

Account#: 0015

GoFundMe

Donations may be made to the following GoFundMe:

Click here

https://www.gofundme.com/f/urgent-support-needed-for-ackalia-dunkley?utm...

