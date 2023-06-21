20-y-o woman charged for murder of man gunned down in staged car deal

St James saleswoman 20-year-old Tiandra Reid was on Tuesday charged in relation to the shooting death of a man in a staged car deal.

Reid, who is from Upper King Street in Montego, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and misprision of a felony.

Misprision of felony refers to when someone knows a felony has been committed but fails to inform the authorities.

Forty-two-year Robert Harvey, otherwise called 'Priest,' a tour guide driver and car salesman of Bogue Hill in Montego Bay, was gunned down on Monday, March 15.

It is reported that about 5:45 p.m., Reid contacted Harvey via cell phone and told him she had an interest in a vehicle he was selling.

While waiting, he was pounced upon by armed men in a Toyota Corolla Axio motor car, with Reid aboard, who opened gunfire hitting him before escaping in the area, according to the police.

The police were summoned, and on their arrival, Harvey was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was conducted and Reid was arrested on Tuesday, June 6.

She was subsequently charged on Tuesday, June 20 after a question-and-answer session.

Her court date is being arranged.

