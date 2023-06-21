American woman charged over ammunition seizure at airport

Forty-nine-year-old Christina Hedgepeth of North Carolina in the United States was charged on Tuesday in connection with the seizure of ammunition in her luggage at the Sangster International Airport in St James.

She has been charged with unauthorized possession of ammunition.

The police report that about 11:47 a.m., Hedgepeth checked her bag to board a flight out of Montego Bay when it was screened by port security and anomalies were detected.

She was interviewed, and during a search of the bag, a black and grey magazine containing five .380 cartridges was found in an inside pocket, according to the police.

Hedgepeth was subsequently arrested and charged and is slated to appear in the St James Parish Court on Friday, June 23.

