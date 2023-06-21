CPFSA advises of possible disruptions to 211 child abuse hotline

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is advising that persons may experience disruptions when calling the entity's 211 Child Abuse Reporting Hotline.

An advisory from the Agency indicates that the disruptions that individuals may experience up until Friday are due to an islandwide upgrade of its communications system.

The CPFSA has apologised for any resulting inconvenience and invites persons experiencing difficulty accessing the hotline to call 876-822-7031 (FLOW) or call or send a WhatsApp message to 876-878-2882 (DIGICEL). They may also send an email to report@childprotection.gov.jm.

The 24-hour child abuse helpline, which was launched in September 2021, can be dialled from a cellular or landline telephone free of cost.

It is operated by trained officers from the CPFSA through the National Children's Registry.

- JIS News

