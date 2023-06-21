Elderly St Catherine woman accused of overseas job fraud remanded

A 66-year-old St Catherine woman was remanded Tuesday on allegations of fraudulently collecting money from two sisters to secure jobs overseas.

Evan Graham, who is charged with obtaining money by means of false pretence, was ordered to return to the St Catherine Parish Court on July 21.

Graham, who did not have legal representation, told parish judge Nathalie Creary-Dixon that her health has suffered and that she needs medical attention.

The judge then asked that her station document be endorsed for a medical check.

Allegations are that in March Graham collected $45,000 from one complainant and $60,000 from the other to secure domestic work overseas for the sisters.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

When the jobs did not materialise they requested back the monies.

This did not happen and a report was made to the police.

Following an investigation, Graham was arrested and was subsequently charged with obtaining money by means of false pretence.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.