'Frass' charged for beating woman and man with gun in St Ann

A St Ann farmer accused of attacking a woman and beating a man with a gun at a business establishment last October has now been charged.

Thirty-four-year-old Andre Phillips, otherwise called 'Shabba' and 'Frass', of Woodstock district in Claremont, was charged on Tuesday with illegal possession of firearm, assault at common law, unlawful wounding, and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm after being questioned by the police.

The incident happened on the night of October 8, 2022.

Reports from the Claremont police are that about 11:30 p.m., Phillips ordered a drink at a business establishment and made his payment.

The operator of the establishment left, and upon her return, she was attacked by Phillips, who flung a glass bottle at her and then pulled a firearm from his waistband, which he used to hit her on the head, according to the police.

They say she fell to the ground and was kicked all over her body.

The police say Phillips proceeded to point the gun at her, however, she managed to escape.

A man who was also in the building was beaten with the gun by Phillips.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was launched.

Phillips was arrested during a targeted operation on Friday, June 9, and was charged on Tuesday, June 20 after an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.

