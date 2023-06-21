Jackson Town to Ulster Spring roads to be rehabilitated

A GROUNDBREAKING ceremony for a $205-million rehabilitation of 16 kilometres of road from Jackson Town to Ulster Spring in Trelawny was done on Thursday, June 8.

Leading the participants at the ceremony was minister without portfolio with responsibility for works in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Everald Warmington.

“At the beginning of 2022 at the invitation of Member of Parliament Marissa Dalrymple-Philibert, along with National Works Agency (NWA) officials, we toured the area and saw roads in deplorable states. I promised that something would be done. The sum of $205 million was allocated to rehabilitate 16 kilometres of road in a project which will be spread over two phases,” Warmington said.

The minister noted that the main economic activity of the area is farming, and farmers need good roads to get to and from their farms. “In addition, it is the main thoroughfare linking North to South Trelawny and for emergency vehicles to traverse the area.”

NWA Communication Manager Stephen Shaw outlined the scope of the work in this first phase.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The scope of the work includes demolition and site clearance, drain cleaning, pavement works, masonry, road markings and curb and channel installation.”

Philibert, a four-term member of parliament for South Trelawny, expressed her thanks to the minister.

“I can recall that when I entered politics and toured the area, I wondered when I would be able to have easy access to the various communities. I can say with pride that many roads have been fixed. Today’s exercise is another example of the kind of work to which I refer. My appreciation to you, Minister, is overwhelming,”

In phase two, roads leading from the main roadway is expected to get attention One such is the Ulster Spring to Freeman Hall road.