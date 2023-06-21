JAMPRO president to deliver keynote address at JIBE

WESTERN BUREAU:

SHULETTE COX, president of Jamaica Promotion Corporation (JAMPRO), will deliver the keynote address at the fourth annual staging of the Caribbean’s largest trade show on beauty and wellness, Jamaica International Beauty Expo (JIBE), being presented by Beauty by Doctors Medical Spa.

The beauty expo gets under way this weekend from Friday, June 23, to Sunday, June 25, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. It will feature 100 exhibitors, with several industry leading brands and micro, small and medium enterprises from the beauty, fashion and health/wellness industries being showcased.

The expo is expected to hold true to its theme, the ‘Business of Beauty’, with activities including discussions and workshops designed to strengthen links between the beauty industry and the wider economy.

JIBE has also recommitted to another of its core values, that of creating trade links with the international market for distribution and export opportunities.

Expo coordinator Suzette Brown, JIBE, says this year’s event has attracted exhibitors and participants from Nigeria, United States (Boston and New York), El Salvador, Colombia and Canada.

“I’m particularly bolstered by the interest from within the Caribbean, with Export Barbados and Barbados Trust Fund Limited leading a collective of exhibitors to the fast-growing trade show,” said Brown.

She noted that a key component of this year’s staging is a greater focus on industry education, with HEART Trust/NSTA spearheading training and certification over the event’s three days.

In addition to staging one of the largest exhibits at the expo, Brown said HEART Trust/NSTA, in collaboration with Excelsior Community College, will be hosting the beauty skills showcase, where professionals and students will demonstrate their prowess in barbering, hairdressing, make-up and nail technology on centre stage.

The expo will also showcase newly established cutting-edge outfit, with Beauty by Doctors Medical Spa at Fairview in Montego Bay signing on as presenting sponsor.

Beauty by Doctors Medical Spa will use the expo to introduce its brand and services, including Botox injections, PDO threading, laser hair and tattoo removal, vaginal rejuvenation, anti-ageing treatment and hydro-facial.

Dr Charmaine Thomas of Beauty by Doctors Medical Spa said they will also be pulling out all the stops with exciting promotions and product demos on stage and from their mega-booth.

Other sponsors of the three-day trade show include the Tourism Enhancement Fund, Elite Conceptz and Solutionz, Montego Bay Convention Centre, Fontana Pharmacy, LM Creative Agency, Caribbean Elite Magazine, Icon Fairview Mall and Cheap Vacation Travel.

albert.ferguson@ gleanerjm.com