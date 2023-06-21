More benefit increases for NIS pensioners

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has announced that along with increases to pension benefits, which became effective on April 1, 2023, three other benefits under the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) have also been increased.

Employment injury benefits have been increased from $3,200 to $4,200 per week, with effect from April 1, 2023.

The funeral grant has been increased from $90,000 to $150,000. The increase is applicable to claims for eligible contributors, pensioners, and their spouses who have died on or since April 1, 2023.

Additionally, benefits under the NI Gold (Comprehensive) Health Insurance Plan (HIP) have also been increased, with effect from June 1, 2023. The increases to the HIP coverage apply to hospitalisation, surgical fees, doctors’ visits, diagnostic procedures, dental and optical services and prescription drugs.

The rates of increase for hospitalisation range from 25 per cent to 150 per cent. Daily room and board rates have been increased from $800 to $1,000 per day, while hospital outpatient coverage has been increased from $2,000 to $5,000.

Coverage for diagnostic services, consultants’ fees and doctors’ visits, including emergency home visits, have been increased by 100 per cent.

Prescription drug coverage has been increased by 40 per cent, while coverage for dental and optical services has been increased by 166 per cent.