Police criminal record system down

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Criminal Records Office is currently experiencing a system breakdown which is impacting the issuance of certificates.

The JCF says steps are being taken to fix the problem.

Members of the public who are scheduled to pick up police certificates today and tomorrow are being advised that they can be collected on Friday, June 23 instead.

The JCF has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.