Portland brothers charged with murder

The police in Portland have charged two brothers for the stabbing death of a man during a domestic dispute in Lennox district in Orange Bay.

Charged with murder are Weston Warren, otherwise called 'Pucky Pucky', a 25-year-old farmer of Lennox district, and Ricardo Warren, alias 'Rick', a 20-year-old fisherman, also of Lennox district.

The two were picked up by the police hours after 37-year-old Leighton Biggs, otherwise called 'Zeeks', of Lennox district in Orange Bay, was killed.

According to investigators, on the night of June 14, the deceased went to his uncle's yard and was complaining to him about money not being shared right for work that he did for Weston Warren.

The police said that while there Weston Warren entered the yard and an argument developed between them.

Shortly after, Ricardo Warren, the brother of Weston Warren, also entered the yard and started arguing with Biggs.

The uncle of the deceased reportedly went inside his house, and upon his return, saw his nephew running towards him bleeding from a wound to his chest.

He was rushed to the Annotto Bay Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The brothers were subsequently arrested.

They have since been charged with murder.

Their court date is being finalised.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

