Residents of Seaview, Hopewell, make garbage disposal a project

WESTERN BUREAU

Residents of Seaview in Hopewell in Eastern Hanover have taken the aesthetics and sanitation of their community into their own hands, and have constructed a garbage disposal container at the entrance to the community.

The unit, costing over one million dollars, was built following orders from the Hanover Health Department (HHD), for the demolition of a broken-down concrete garbage disposal container that was within that vicinity.

The unsightly and unhealthy situation that resulted prompted the over 500 residents to erect a more appealing garbage disposal unit in its place.

Patrick Samuels, public relations officer of the Seaview Citizens Association, told The Gleaner that the newly constructed dumpster is some 900 square feet in area, and will serve the communities of Seaview, Look Out and adjoining areas.

“I can proudly say that the residents of Seaview believe in proper garbage disposal, proper garbage collection, proper garbage education and are always seeking partnerships in solid waste management,” he stated.

He heaped praise on the officers of the HHD, noting that they have proven themselves to be always ready and willing to guide residents of Hanover, to the extent of their competencies, towards good health practices within the parish.

Samuels argued that, unfortunately, he could not say the same for the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) administration in the Montego Bay Regional office, as he has made numerous efforts to partner with them towards a proper disposal and collection schedule for the Seaview community, but to no avail.

“We tried to forge a partnership with them (NSWMA), but it was unsuccessful, but as the popular saying goes, one monkey can’t stop the show.”

He expressed commendations for the support in cash and kind for the project, from the Hopewell business community, the Eastern Hanover political directorate and residents of the Seaview community, noting that the project will redound to the good health of the wider Hopewell community.

He made a plea for residents not to dispose of old equipment or machines in the garbage disposal unit, as such a move will defeat the purpose of the initiative.

Reports from the NSWMA Western Parks and Markets are that over the last three months, several districts across the parish of Hanover have seen backlog of garbage to be cleared.

There were 11 such districts during the month of March, 30 in April and 17 in May. For the month of May some four of the 17 districts with backlog garbage to be cleared was located in Eastern Hanover, while the other 13 were located in Western Hanover.