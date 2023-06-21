Rosey Hole a haven for yachts, small craft

THE PORT Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) is advising all owners of yachts and small craft in the Kingston area that with the annual Atlantic hurricane season having started (June 1-November 30), in the event of a storm, they should shelter their vessels in either Rosey Hole or the Port Royal Pond.

Rosey Hole is the pond southward of Angel Beacon and the entrance passage, which has a depth of eight feet, is marked by three stakes – the northern and southern ones are green and the middle one is red.

Port Royal Pond is the pond at Port Royal, east of the Port Royal Cruise Port (Old Coal Wharf), which is suitable for vessels drawing up to eight feet, and the entrance is marked by two stakes – the green stake to port and the red stake to starboard.

The PAJ further advises owners and operators of small craft who are not acquainted with the entrances to these areas, to take the opportunity to enter and have a look before the necessity arises.

Small craft which are easily lifted should be taken out of the water and strapped, while those which are not easily lifted should be driven into the mangroves heading between northeast and southeast and secured astern with a sturdy anchor.

Vessels too deep to carry out the above recommendations should be grounded into the mud on the fringe of the mangroves, in a position where they are sheltered from the winds between northeast and southeast and secured astern in the mangroves by a sturdy anchor.

In a notice published in The Gleaner of Thursday, June 1, the PAJ stresses that barges are restricted from mooring in the vicinity of Port Royal anchorage and the small board refuge areas, as they may break free from their moorings and become floating hazards. Barges should, instead, seek refuge in the Portland Bight, well in advance of the arrival of a storm.

Meanwhile, owners and operators of vessels outside of the Kingston area should choose the most protected location possible, well in advance of a storm, where they are best sheltered from the wave action, as well as winds from the northeast and southeast.

To enter Rosey Hole, the PAJ advises that after passing Angel Beacon, approaching from Kingston, inner harbour pilots should steer as usual towards the Port Royal boat channel until the middle stake is in line with the northwestern extremity of Refuge Cay mangroves. They should then alter course on this line, leaving the northern green stake close on the port hand, the red stake close to the starboard hand, and then altering to starboard, steer to pass the southern green stake close on the port hand.

Vessels should not attempt to enter the inner pond, as there is less than two feet of water.

For those vessels taking refuge in the Port Royal Pond, east of the Port Royal Cruise Port, it is suitable for vessels drawing up to eight feet, and the entrance is marked by two stakes. After passing the Port Royal Cruise Port travelling east, vessels should enter the pond by passing between the two stakes – the green stake to port and the red stake to starboard.