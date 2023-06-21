Several charges laid against man in St Thomas Beryllium attack

Police investigators have charged a man in relation to the attack on Beryllium security guards in St Thomas in April.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jevon Bashford, otherwise called 'Bashy', of Mandock Avenue, Big Lane in Central Village, St Catherine has been charged with:

* Wounding with intent with use of a firearm

* Robbery with aggravation

* Shooting with intent

* Use of a firearm to commit a felony (two counts)

* Possession of a prohibited weapon

* Unauthorized possession of ammunition

* Stockpiling firearms

* Stockpiling ammunition

* Possession of firearm and ammunition with intent to cause damage

* Being a participant of a criminal organization

* Malicious destruction of property

* Using conveyance to traffic firearms

* Facilitating the commission of an applicable offence by a criminal organization

* Conspiracy to commit Robbery with aggravation

About 10:53 a.m. on the day in question, the Beryllium security guards entered the compound of a gas station to carry out maintenance duties, when they were attacked by a group of armed men, who opened gunfire at them.

One of the security officers and a bystander were shot and injured.

A bag containing over $100,000 was also stolen from the Beryllium truck, before the men escaped in a motor car.

Intense investigations led to detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC) conducting an operation on Jacques Road in Mountain View, Kingston on Friday, June 09, where two high-powered rifles and over 70 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized.

Bashford was taken into custody at that scene.

He reportedly gave a caution statement in the presence of his attorney, interviewed, and subsequently charged.

His court date is being arranged.

