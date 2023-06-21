St Catherine man accused of incest remanded

A St Catherine man accused of incest was remanded when he appeared before the parish court in Linstead today.

He was ordered to return to court on July 19.

The accused did not have legal representation in court today.

Allegations are that residents of two rural communities observed strange behaviour between the accused and the complainant.

They summoned the police and an investigation was launched into the alleged crime.

During an early morning operation by the police on April 24, the accused was allegedly found in a compromising position with his sister.

He was arrested on suspicion of incest and was subsequently charged following a question-and-answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

