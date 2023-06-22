American tourist found dead in MoBay hotel room

The St James police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an American woman who was discovered dead inside her hotel room in Montego Bay on Wednesday morning.

She has been identified as 24-year-old Quintaria Roker, who lived in West Palm Beach, Florida.

It is reported that Roker arrived in Jamaica on Tuesday to meet up with a male friend she met online.

They booked a room at the Montego Bay Club Resort after reportedly partying for hours on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

It is reported that around 10 a.m. her male companion went to make checks in the room after he noticed that she did not get out of bed and he found her unresponsive and raised an alarm.

She was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The police say no foul play is suspected, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

- Hopeton Bucknor

