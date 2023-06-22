Cherry Gardens and Mary's Field, St Catherine residents complain about effluent

Residents of Cherry Gardens and Mary's Field near Kitson Town, St Catherine are appealing to the authorities to address raw sewerage in the area.

The effluent, which has been running for weeks, is coming from a manhole.

The disgruntled residents say the unbearable stench is affecting their lives.

"It is a health hazard waiting to happen, this is running for the last two weeks or more," said Melville Coleman.

"The thing is so stink that after driving throughout the stench remains on your vehicle for days," he lamented.

Residents said they are suffering greatly as not even taxi operators want to traverse the route.

"Children and the elderly have to walk through this daily, it is simply a terrible situation, which has worsened with the recent heavy rains," a taxi operator said.

Councillor for the Red Hills Division Keith McCook said that he is aware of the situation and has contacted the authorities to undertake remedial work.

"I have reported the matter and work was partially done, but there are some trees to be cleared as it's an electrical system for pumping to be done," McCook said.

He said he will move to pay for the problem to be dealt with.

- Rasbert Turner

