Corporate Hands | Catherine’s Peak supports Everyone’s A Winner 5K Event

Kristina Hill (right), Catherine’s Peak brand assistant, and Gina Harrison (left), co-race director with Running Events for the Everyone’s A Winner/The Best Dressed Chicken 3K and 5K, greet participants at the finish line of the run. The event was held on Sunday, June 18, Father’s Day, at Hope Gardens. Catherine’s Peak, a Grace Foods subsidiary, was the official hydration partner for the event, providing bottled water for all the patrons. Hundreds of participants, mostly groups of families, fathers and their children, turned out to enjoy the early morning charity event.